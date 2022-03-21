If there is one thing we can all agree on, it is that we all love a thorough collaboration that makes sense. Another thing we can all agree on is that Summer Walker knows how to put a record together. With these things in mind, it is safe to say that we will be gifted with one of the biggest collaborations of the year! In recent times, Cardi B has been a part of numerous hit records left and right. To make those matters better, this Friday, the world will witness yet another valiant effort from the New York superstar as she joins forces with Summer Walker and SZA on the “No Love” remix from Summer’s latest album Still Over It.

Yall guessed it, my girl @IamcardiB jumped on “No Love” with me & @Sza and we’re going live at 10pmET tonight to celebrate. I can’t wait for y’all to see the video Friday! 😍 pic.twitter.com/XPrm0Cej4A — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) March 22, 2022

Fans were taken by surprise when Summer Walker took to social media to announce the extended version. Not only are we receiving a gift in audio form, we will receive a visual along with it to add a little spice to it. Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B are three of the most talented women in the game today and it is safe to say that Friday will be a movie. On Instagram, Cardi shared the cover art to the updated version of the track and admitted that she has been anxious about this one. This release might shake things up now that the Grammy-winning rapper revealed she will be delivering a sound that her dedicated fanbase may not be used to.

Nonetheless, the fans will eat this up with no hesitation and these three queens will more than likely take the crowns for New Music Friday’s.