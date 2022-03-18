“No Love,” perhaps one of the most loved songs from Summer Walker’s sophomore album, has been extended and given video treatment. A longer version of the SZA-assisted song and its accompanying video are slated to come out next week, according to the Atlanta singer.

“I know I kept you waiting,” she began on social media, “but it was so I could make this song even more special.”

The original “No Love” was one of 20 songs to appear on Still Over It, which dropped last November. Following its release, it topped Apple Music’s U.S. Top 100 chart and debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it was in company with 17 other hits from the project. It is currently Walker’s highest-charting song to date.

As fans await the new song and video, the “Session 33” star is gearing for her forthcoming “Summer Walker Series” tour. The first show will kick off on Sunday (March 20) at the 713 Music Hall in Houston with other shows in Chicago and Dallas. Walker is also expected to make appearances at the Sol Blume Festival, Broccoli City Festival, Roots Picnic Festival, Wireless Festival Birmingham and Wireless Festival London.

Given the critical success of “No Love,” Walker is likely to perform the song in her upcoming concerts, but unfortunately, there are a few from her latest effort that won’t make the final cut. As explained in a previous show, many of the tracks trigger emotions she experienced in her past relationship with producer London on Da Track.

“I want you to know that, you know, this shit is real. I write a lot of my stuff. I write most of my stuff, and it’s still a fresh wound,” she said. “My baby, she not even one yet and I ain’t got time to be up here singing that shit, crying in front of y’all. So, I sang what I could and I hope that y’all still enjoy the show.”

The extended version and video for “No Love” featuring SZA will drop next Friday (March 25). The single is currently available for preorder.

See Walker’s announcement below.