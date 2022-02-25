Cardi B, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj and more will headline this year’s Wireless Festival. The London-set event announced its stacked lineup on Friday (Feb. 25) as well as the festival’s new schedule.

This year, the festival will take place across two weekends and three different locations. The first weekend, July 1 to 3, will go down at Crystal Palace Park with headliners ASAP Rocky, J. Cole

and Tyler, The Creator.

Headliners Dave, Cardi B and J. Cole will headline the festival’s second weekend from July 8 to 10 at Birmingham NEC. That weekend, Cardi will also perform in Finsbury Park, with co-headliners SZA and Nicki Minaj performing on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

According to the Wireless Festival website, the festival’s first weekend will see additional performances by The Kid LAROI, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Trippie Redd, Playboi Carti, Doja Cat, Gunna, Little Simz, Kali Uchis, Snoh Aalegra, Roddy Ricch and Baby Keem.

The following weekend at Birmingham NEC will include shows by Summer Walker, Blxst, Lil Baby, Burna Boy, Central Cee, Jack Harlow, Polo G and D Block Europe.

Gunna and Roddy Ricch will make an appearance at Birmingham that weekend, too.

Meanwhile, attendees at Finsbury Park can expect performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Giveon and Lil Durk. Summer Walker, Blxst, Lil Baby, Jack Harlow, Burna Boy and Roddy Ricch will also take the stage.

According to the Wireless Festival Instagram account, even more artists will be announced for the star-studded event on Monday (Feb. 28). Pre-sale tickets for the fest will also go on sale on Monday at 8 a.m. GMT, with general tickets going on sale later that afternoon.

See the festival’s full list of headliners below.

Crystal Palace Park

Friday, July 1 – ASAP Rocky

Saturday, July 2 – J. Cole

Sunday, July 3 – Tyler, The Creator

Birmingham NEC

Friday, July 8 – Dave

Saturday, July 9 – Cardi B

Sunday, Jul 10 – J. Cole

Finsbury Park

Friday, July 8 – Cardi B

Saturday, July 9 – SZA

Sunday, July 10 – Nicki Minaj