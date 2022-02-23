Back in 2014, a relatively-unknown Mura Masa effectively kicked off his career with his debut mixtape Soundtrack To A Death, which began its life on Soundcloud before seeing a wider distribution via Jakarta Records. Earlier this month, the English talent took to Twitter to reveal that he’s preparing the release the official sequel to that project soon.

To prepare the masses, yesterday (Feb. 22) saw Mura Masa unveiling his new single “bbycakes,” a high-profile collaboration alongside Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, and Shygirl that was previously teased on Instagram and TikTok. The light-hearted, bubbly number sees the artists expressing their (presumably toxic) love for someone that they aren’t completely attached with:

“I know some times, that things can get real bad, but for the most part I’ma make sure I’m the best you had, don’t even start on to that stuff that you used to, because I put you in this lifestyle, wasn’t used to, and don’t even act like you don’t even care, and if it’s stuck, it’s right there in the air, and one for you and she get the same pair, and no, no cry ’cause you do you, no tears, babycakes, you just don’t know, my time is almost up, and I just gotta go…”

Upon its eventual arrival, Soundtrack To A Death, Part 2 will directly follow 2020’s R.Y.C., which contained 11 tracks and additional features from Clairo, Ned Green, slowthai, Tirzah, Georgia, and Elle Rowsell. Since then, Mura Masa has continued to provide production duties on songs like Oklou’s “Entertnmnt,” Jessie Reyez‘s “BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US,” and Lianne La Havas‘ “Can’t Fight.”

Press play on Mura Masa, Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, and Shygirl’s “bbycakes.” Hopefully, a confirmed release date for Soundtrack To A Death, Part 2 will surface much sooner than later.