In a couple of weeks, Central Cee will unveil his new mixtape 23, which will consist of 15 tracks — including an intriguing cut titled “Eurovision,” a posse cut alongside A2anti, Ashe 22, Baby Gang, Beny Jr, Freeze Corleone, Morad, and Rondodasosa. This week, Cee keeps the campaign going with “Khabib,” which serves as the project’s opener and sees production from 3lackondabeat. Named after Russian UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, the drill offering sees the West London emcee opening up about his relationship with estranged loved ones, struggling with mental health during the earlier days of his grind, and much more.

“They’ve done man wrong, where are they now? Nowhere to be seen, thе power’s strong, where am I now? I been in thе charts for eighteen weeks, my bro stay knockin’ man out, make man tap out, but he stay on his deen like Khabib, bro, I know it’s long time no see, but I’m here whenever you need, sat in the bando watchin’ Snap weren’t good for my mental health, the things that I see on a daily basis be on the Daily Mail…”

Courtesy of Kunography, the accompanying visual sees Central Cee high up in the mountains, looking down over cliffs and traversing through the nearby woods. It’s definitely the kind of vibe that shows Cench seemingly at peace in the midst of nature — as a frontrunner of the UK drill scene, he’s more than comfortable handling the weight of the proverbial crown.

Press play on “Khabib” and check out the full tracklisting for 23 — out Feb. 25 — below.

