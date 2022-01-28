Next month, Central Cee will unveil his latest project 23, which has thus far spawned the well-received drops “Obsessed With You” and “Retail Therapy.” This week, the West London emcee added to that with “Cold Shoulder,” a Young Chencs-backed offering that sees him reflecting on his fame, opening up about his mental health, responding to outdated “one-hit wonder” accusations, and more:

“They already know I can rap, the mandem trap, I can do that too, I picked up the phone, I heard some terrible news that’ll ruin your mood, they made some change and forgot their roots, I made somе change and picked up the young Gs, took thеm shoppin’ and copped them shoes, this hoe forgot she got fucked, you need a reminder you’re not brand new, I should’ve kicked that one to the curb, there and then, but I’m not that rude…”

As with the aforementioned singles, “Cold Shoulder” also sees an accompanying clip that sticks to a black-and-white motif and shows Cench and a friend taking a troll through London‘s public transport system — specifically near his Shepherd’s Bush stomping grounds. Elsewhere, viewers can find him in the studio recording music, on stage in front of massive crowds, and somewhere tropical on top of a high-end luxury vehicle.

Once released, 23 will following last year’s Wild West, Central Cee‘s critically acclaimed mixtape that contained 14 drill cuts and production from Chencs, JB Made It, Itchy, Elevated, Frosty Beats, and more. That project both peaked at the number two spot on the UK Albums chart and — as of this month — crossed the Gold certification mark.

Check out “Cold Shoulder” and the full tracklisting for 23 below.

23 tracklist: