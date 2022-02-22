Quality Control Music and SoundCloud have teamed up for a joint venture aimed at discovering and offering quality development to artists. As reported by Variety, the streaming giant is working alongside QC’s management and creative services arm, Solid Foundation, to “discover new talent and revolutionize artist partnerships by empowering creatives with bespoke resources, tools and access.”

As part of the alliance, the label has invested in SoundCloud and will, in turn, use their musical expertise to discover, financially support, develop and advise the careers of new artists on the platform. With double the knowledge, experience and resources, the entities will work together, creating customized A&R programs for their artists complete with development, distribution and marketing and artist services.

“With our years of ear-to-the-street skills coupled with SoundCloud’s endless stream of talent and powerful data pointing to what is authentically bubbling up in the scene I can’t think of a better merging of passion, intel and skillsets to create countless new paths for emerging artists,” said Kevin “Coach K” Lee, founder of Quality Control. “We are beyond excited for this partnership.”

“There is nothing more important to our process than discovering new artists, so partnering with SoundCloud, one of the most important hotbeds of talent is incredibly exciting to us,” added founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas. “Their data merging with our time-tested way of cultivating and building artists will be a blend to be reckoned with!”

QC’s new venture comes after years of thriving in the music industry. Coach K and Pee have collectively launched the careers of artists like Lil Baby, Migos, Lil Yachty and City Girls, cementing themselves as one of the best labels in hip hop today. They are also the current management team behind Cardi B‘s career.

Quality Control is now looking to expand its reach, making moves in the worlds of sports and television. They recently launched their full-service sports division titled QC Sports. They will also begin to develop unscripted TV series for their roster of artists as part of their new partnership with production studio Critical Content.