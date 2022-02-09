Quality Control Music has officially welcomed two new faces to the family as they announce the addition of Brandra Ringo and Wayno Clark today (Feb. 9) . The new move signals QC’s investment in their A&R department, naming Ringo and Clark to EVP of A&R and VP of A&R, respectively.

The head honchos of the label made sure to take some time to share a few words on why the two selections were the perfect fit. “Brandra is someone I’ve trusted for a while and am so excited to be able to bring into the QC family because she’s got one of the best ears in the game,” says Pierre “P” Thomas, CEO Quality Control. “She’s so intelligent, focused, and dedicated with a level of determination that gets her out of the office and really living in the field to make these records happen in a way [that] is far beyond what I’ve seen from most A&Rs.”

Coach K also chimed in about Clark. “Wayno has an incredible sense of taste with his keen eyes on the ground and being so tapped in with the culture where he always knows what’s hot and what’s moving,” says Kevin “Coach K” Lee, COO Quality Control. “His incredible communication and connecting with artists brings the real magic out in the music. We are so fortunate to have him bringing his amazing skill set to our team.”

From landing her first internship with Nelly’s management team years ago, to working her way up the ladder through positions at companies like Def Jam, Motown Records, Warner Chappell, and UMPG, Ringo is surely to provide a trained ear to Quality Control.

Wayno Clark landed an internship at Roc-A-Fella and worked there as an assistant A&R for 3 years during the height of Jay-Z’s career. He then landed a position at Pix11 in New York as a marketing coordinator before he founded a management company, Triangle Offense where he signed Dave East. Most recently, he held a position at Asylum Records.