Summer Walker‘s honesty and vulnerability in Still Over It makes it hard for her to revisit most of the songs on the project.

While turning down requests to sing certain tracks at a recent concert, she explained that the records are difficult to perform given their triggering content.

“I just want to talk to y’all for a second,” she addressed the crowd. “For anybody that came here and was like, ‘Oh, she didn’t do ‘Reciprocate,’ she didn’t do ‘Session 33,’ I didn’t do a lot of songs from the new album. I want you to know that, you know, this shit is real. I write a lot of my stuff. I write most of my stuff, and it’s still a fresh wound.”

“My baby, she not even one yet and I ain’t got time to be up here singing that shit, crying in front of y’all,” Summer continued. “So, I sang what I could and I hope that y’all still enjoy the show.” By the sound of applause from the audience, it seems they were still satisfied with the singer’s performance.

Still Over It — Summer’s sophomore effort — finds her pouring her heart about her failed relationship with producer London on Da Track, the father of her only child. Following the release of the album, she explained her desire to prevent fans from experiencing similar situations.

“Take this opportunity to learn from my mistakes,” Summer said in a statement. “You don’t have to guess if something is love. Love is shown through actions. Stop making excuses for people who don’t show up for you. Don’t ignore the red flags. And don’t think you have to stay somewhere ‘cause you can’t find better — you can and you will. Don’t settle for less — you don’t deserve it and neither does your family.”

See the clip from Summer’s concert below.