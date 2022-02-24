Today (Feb. 24), Baby Keem has officially released his latest music video for his track, “16.” The Jonas Lindstroem-directed is a pictorial anecdote that “lays bare Keem’s feeble and kaleidoscopic love life.” The stark production video brings these feelings to life in artful and graphic fashion. Working in tandem with a stunning array of cinematic shots available for interpretation, Keem delivers his depth-filled lyrics:

Born into status, tell nobody that you never had it, don’t tell nobody that you was abandoned/ I’m the only one that know about your tragedy, I can’t feel sorry when you lost random, I can’t feel sorry, you’re a lost ransom/ Drown yourself in expensive fabrics, I think you picked up a lot of bad habits, just appreciate yourself

Won’t you think about you and I? Just grab my hand and look me in the eye but this ain’t something you should decide/ This ain’t something that you should decide, won’t you think about you and I?/ Just grab my hand and look me in the eye, but this ain’t something you should decide

“16” is released through pgLang, in partnership with Columbia Records. The track is taken from Keem’s 2021 project The Melodic Blue, which debuted at No. 5 on Billboard’s 200 chart thanks to 53,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week out. The Melodic Blue contains 16 tracks and additional features from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Kendrick Lamar. Since its release, we have been able to enjoy thoughtful visuals for tracks like “First Order of Business,” “Issues,” “Family Ties,” and “Durag Activity.” In more exciting news, this spring will see Keem, who recently debuted as a featured artist on Ye’s DONDA 2, head out on a twenty-eight date North American tour.

Be sure to press play on Baby Keem’s brand new music video “16” down below.