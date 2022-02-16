Miguel and Nazanin Mandi are back together. After announcing they were separating five months ago, the newly reconciled married couple shared lovey posts celebrating their relationship on Tuesday (Feb. 15).

“Heal the root so the tree is stable,” Mandi captioned a series of romantic shots on Instagram. “I’m so proud of us.”

Miguel also posted the photos, writing, “Love heals. Proud of us.”

As reported by REVOLT, the couple announced they were separating back in September after almost 17 years together.

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been [separated] for some time now,” a representative for Miguel and Mandi told People at the time. “The couple both wish each other well.”

Miguel and Mandi first started dating in 2005 and got engaged in January of 2016. The couple was married two years later at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California.

According to People, rumors about Miguel and Mandi’s possible reconciliation began spreading online last month after Mandi posted photos of the pair enjoying a weekend trip together at the Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah. The actress shared photos and videos from the vacation to her Instagram Story, one of which featured the “Adorn” singer.

Mandi spoke to the outlet last year about the couple’s relationship during quarantine.

“We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot. So, keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on — because when you’re in different cities, it’s automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again],” she explained.

“But being home [together] all the time, it’s like, ‘Okay, we have to find new things to watch, and to do and to read,'” she continued. “It was a lot, but overall, we did great. I have no complaints [and] am grateful for everything.”

See Miguel and Mandi’s posts below.

