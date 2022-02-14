Cardi B is feeling the love this Valentine’s Day. After returning home from watching Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California; the Bronx-bred rapper was surprised to find her house filled with roses, courtesy of her husband Offset.

Cardi excitedly took videos throughout her house of the rose petals, bouquets and candles that decorated the hallways and backyard.

“He did that! He love me for real!” she exclaimed in the clips, which she posted to her Instagram Story. “I want to turn the light on because this is so beautiful… I love him. I feel so sad y’all because I don’t know how to receive so much love like this.”

The petals, bouquets and rose-covered archways continued to the couple’s bedroom, where more presents awaited the 29-year-old.

“This is why we keep having kids!” Cardi said in one clip before revealing the six new Channel purses Offset gave her.

The couple, who got married in 2017, share two children together: 3-year-old Kulture and a 5-month-old son, whose name they have not revealed yet.

Besides the Valentine’s festivities, Cardi and Offset also recently got matching tattoos of their wedding date as part of Cardi’s Facebook Watch series, “Cardi Tries.”

With help from celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, Cardi tried her hand at tattooing and inked her and Offset’s September wedding date above her husband’s thumb.

“Hey guys, I’m going to do something crazy for Valentine’s Day for my husband,” Cardi said in the episode’s introduction on Friday (Feb. 11). “I’m going to give him a tattoo, you know, I wanna do something really special, so make sure you guys check out this episode where me and ‘Set are getting tatted.”

In return, Cardi let Offset tattoo their wedding date on her hand, too. See clips of the Migos rapper’s romantic gesture on Twitter below.

OFFSET SURPRISES CARDI B FOR VALENTINESDAY🥺💗 pic.twitter.com/ryHC7Rs8WD — Bardi Access (@BardiGangBihhh) February 14, 2022

Cardi reacts to Offset’s surprise Valentine’s Day gift, Part 2 (February 13th, 2022): “I don’t know how to receive all this love… I’m gonna s*** your d*** all night long… This is why we keep having kids.” pic.twitter.com/EcYnCV9FC8 — Fan Account | #BLM 💎💎💎 (@BardiUpdatess) February 14, 2022