Cardi B has issued a statement following her defamation lawsuit win against a YouTube blogger who made false allegations about her.

On Tuesday (Jan. 25), the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said walking away from the trial victorious after four years of slander brings her “great happiness.”

“During this trial, all of you have learned about the darkest time in my life,” she said. “That moment in time was fueled by the vile, disgusting, and completely false narratives that were repeatedly and relentlessly being shared online. I thought I would never be heard or vindicated and I felt completely helpless and vulnerable.”

Cardi added that she knows how powerful social media is because it was used to help launch her career. The Invasion of Privacy emcee said although there are many positive sides to social media, it can also be a place where many people are bullied and attacked. “I really hope that my experience forces all of us, but especially the platforms who allow this behavior to be a part of their communities, to re-think what moves us forward as a society versus what cripples us,” the statement read.

As REVOLT previously reported, on Monday (Jan. 24), a federal jury decided that blogger Latasha Kebe, also known as Tasha K, was liable for defamation and two other forms of wrongdoing over her YouTube videos and internet posts, which alleged that Cardi had herpes, used cocaine and “fucked herself with beer bottles on fucking stripper stages.” She was originally ordered to pay $1.25 million in damages, however, that number increased on Tuesday (Jan. 25) to $3.8 million.

Back in 2019, the “WAP” rapper filed a lawsuit against Kebe after she made dozens of YouTube videos making slanderous accusations about her. In those videos, Kebe said Cardi had been a prostitute, had STDs, did hard drugs and cheated on her husband Offset.

Read Cardi’s full statement below.