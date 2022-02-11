Cardi B has tried her hand at ballet, stunt car racing, gymnastics and other new things via her “Cardi Tries” series. In the forthcoming episode of the Facebook Messenger show, she will attempt to take on the role of a tattoo artist.

Taking to Instagram, the “Up” emcee shared a teaser of Valentine’s Day special, which sees her preparing to tattoo her husband Offset. With some guidance from celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, the Bronx star successfully tatted their wedding date, Sept. 7, 2017, on his hands. Shortly after, the “Big on Big” rapper convinced Cardi to let him give her the same design.

The couple’s new art is placed above their thumbs to ensure that the matching numbers touch everyone time they hold hands.

As indicated by Cardi and Offset‘s tattoos, the couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, nearly eight months before the world discovered they were married. Their bond was briefly riddled with cheating allegations and thoughts of divorce, but the two came out strong and are now in a happy place. Back in November, when discussing her marriage with hosts of E!‘s “Daily Pop,” she said she was “happy” that she and Offset overcame some tough obstacles.

“We went through some challenges. You have to learn [about] each other better,” she said. “I feel like I’ve never been happier.”

“I feel like, not even with just with marriage, but our family and unity, the friendship that we have,” she continued. “The ‘I have your back, you have my back.’ It’s never been stronger.” Cardi and Offset are parents to their three-year-old daughter and Kulture Kiari and their newborn son, whose name she once considered tattooing. “Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” she said last month. Though she’s since changed her mind, she thought about getting it on her jaw, similar to the location where Offset tatted Kulture‘s name. Offset is also a father to daughter Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan from previous relationships.

See Cardi’s post below.