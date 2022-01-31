Verzuz is back, and this time, it’s a showdown for the lovers. On Monday (Jan. 31), it was announced that R&B stars Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild will go head-to-head in a special Valentine’s Day Verzuz. The singers will kick off the third season of the competition series on Feb. 15 live from Avalon, a popular nightclub in Hollywood.

“#VERZUZ SEASON 3 let’s go!!,” read a post from Verzuz‘s Instagram account. “Anthony Hamilton vs Musiq Soulchild on 2/15 Valentine’s Day Special. This one is for the lovers.”

The Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild Verzuz will be the first matchup of the new year. Previously, Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony performed their hits in a battle that was briefly interrupted by a scuffle. The legendary hip hop groups resumed the event after tensions in the room subsided, and Bizzy Bone issued an apology for inciting the fight.

“I feel as a man there is a time to apologize and be the bigger person. Even if you do not feel wrong,” he wrote on Instagram after the battle. “Mistakes will be made. This is Hip Hop. If we was posed to be perfect, then we wouldn’t even be here.”

The Valentine’s Day Verzuz will go down at 5:30PM PT / 8:30PM ET. Per the announcement, fans looking to watch the show in person can purchase tickets on the Verzuz website. Others can tune in virtually via Triller, FiteTV, Facebook, YouTube, and of course, the Verzuz Instagram Live. Between Musiq’s discography, which includes “Love,” “SoBeautiful,” “teachme,” and soulful tracks from Anthony like “Coming From Where I’m From” and “Charlene,” music fans will definitely be in their feelings that night.

See the announcement below! Who do you have your money on?