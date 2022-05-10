Today (May 10), music mogul, artist and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs made some serious boss moves by announcing his new R&B label, Love Records. The legendary news didn’t stop there though — Combs has also inked an exclusive deal with Motown Records.

“Music has always been my first love, Love Records is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” Combs said in a statement. He added, ​​“For the Label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Love Records will cater exclusively to R&B music and all projects released through the label will be made by world-class artists, producers and songwriters.

The first project set to be released under the label will come from none other than Mr. Combs himself. This entire move marks Diddy’s official return to music. The three-time Grammy winner has been in the business for 30 years, but this partnership will be the mogul’s first time working with the iconic Motown Records.

Since its inception, Motown Records has launched careers for the biggest names in the music industry, including The Supremes, The Temptations and The Jackson 5. In more recent years, groups like the Migos have worked with the label.

Motown Records CEO and Chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam added, “This is a major moment for Motown, as Diddy is one of this century’s most important voices in music and culture; To be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental.”

Diddy’s venture with Love Records will be a full-circle career moment for the A&R, executive producer and curator. The cultural icon is credited with shaping the sounds of artists like Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G., Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, Kanye West and more.

While the new label will no doubt keep the “Hello Good Morning” hitmaker busy, he will continue running his successful Bad Boy Entertainment label.

This announcement comes just weeks after news dropped that the “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” rapper would not only be hosting but executive producing the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas as well.

Yesterday (May 9), Diddy announced he’d be adding Travis Scott to the list of performers. “I’m uncanceling the canceled,” Combs said in support of the “Sicko Mode” rapper.

The show airs live Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Catch it on NBC or streaming on Peacock.