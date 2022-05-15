Diddy is currently hosting this year’s Billboard Music Awards this evening (May 15), and — as we all should’ve expected — the Bad Boy mogul made sure to pay homage to those battling racism and oppression on the frontlines during the telecast. Just moments ago, he brought renowned activist Tamika Mallory on stage to present to her the REVOLT Black Excellence Award, while also making sure that attendees and viewers understood the impact that she’s made in regards to the overall Black Lives Matters movement:

“Check this out, tonight is about giving out flowers, giving flowers to people, giving flowers to all of us. This woman right here, she deserves her flowers. She’s been on the front lines in the social fight for social justice, discrimination, oppression. It’s important that we celebrate, we celebrate women who stand up. … Because sometimes as men, we get tot he fight late, and that’s just the truth.”

Upon presenting the award to Mallory, she then thanked Diddy for his camaraderie and determination, while also mentioned the tragedy that recently took place in Buffalo, NY:

“I just want to say thank you for being a partner in the fight for justice and freedom, I don’t think people know that we call you all times day and night, asking for everything to help us, and I want you to know I appreciate you and I love you. Just yesterday, ten people lost their lives because of a racist act, and while they arrested the person who did the killing, they haven’t arrested the hate. They haven’t arrested the harm and the pain. And if you are not doing anything at this time, you’re actually doing something by being silent. I ask you tonight, get involved, fight for justice, God bless you.”

Check out some of Tamika Mallory‘s most notable moments below. You can also see much more from Mallory over at REVOLT.