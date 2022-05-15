As you probably already know, Diddy has taken the role of host and executive producer for this year’s Billboard Music Awards. Given the fact that viewers will witness performances from Morgan Wallen, Silk Sonic, Ed Sheeran, and Megan Thee Stallion, you can expect this event to be one of the bigger moments in television this year. To the surprise of no one, the Bad Boy head honcho also made sure to open up the show with a crazy performance that sees him mixing his own classic lines with plenty of synchronized dancing and additional contributions from Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Teyana Taylor, and more.

Shortly after the big performance (and with some assistance from DJ Khaled), Diddy returned to the stage to speak on his big achievement, and even reflected on winning his first Billboard Music Award 25 years ago.

Aside from the big celebration, he also spoke on making his return to music, bringing positive energy, and much more. He also let people know just how much he isn’t playing around:

“Tonight is special, very very special, because we all got a second chance at life. That’s the message I really came here to bring y’all … now, because the world is open, sometimes we take things for granted. Get in your godly, stay in your zone, and be free … that’s the higher frequency, that’s the god frequency. … When one of us wins, we all win. … I told told the producers, I’m not listening to anything they say, ’cause I’m the free-ist nigga! Take your time, look at it!”

He also sent a message to anyone that feels open to re-create similar moments in regards to what took place during the Oscars and the “Netflix Is A Joke” comedy festival:

“In the spirit of being free, if you’re feeling a little bit froggy tonight … and you decide to jump on this stage here tonight? I do suggest you have your affairs in order.”