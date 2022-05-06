It seems like Chris Rock is ready to make light of the Oscars slap. In a recent show alongside comedian Dave Chappelle, the entertainer shared a few words about the incident.

During a secret comedy show on Thursday (May 5), both Chappelle and Rock took the stage and used it as a moment to open up about the recent attacks.

Fans weren’t even aware that the two would be apart of the performance until the very last minute.The ticketed event cost $160 and shortly after Chappelle was met with a standing ovation before opening his set, he was joined by Rock on the stage.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle told his friend. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

A 23-year-old by the name of Isaiah Lee stormed the stage with a weapon and attempted to attack the entertainer during a show at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday (May 3). He also allegedly has a song named after the comedian.

Rock’s response to Chappelle was seemingly aimed at Will Smith who took the stage, slapping the comedian as he hosted this year’s Academy Awards in late March.

“I got smacked by the softest nigga that ever rapped,” said Rock, according to reports from the Hollywood Reporter.

The star-studded secret show had a 70-seat crowd and included guests like Kim Kardashian, Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def), comedian Jeff Ross, and a host of others.

Recently Chappelle received praise from fellow comedian Kevin Hart for finishing the show following his attack.

“Dave went back after that and finished doing the show,” said Hart during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Didn’t let that thing be a big thing. Quickly moved on from it and got back to doing comedy. And that’s what a professional does. Ultimately, you know, these moments of unprofessionalism should not break professionals.”