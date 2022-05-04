By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2022

Dave Chappelle had an eventful evening after being attacked while on stage at the Hollywood Bowl last night (May 3).

As previously reported by REVOLT, the comedian was performing in Los Angeles for the “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival” show when someone from the crowd rushed the stage, body slamming Chappelle.

The attacker has been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee. The announcement was made today (May 4). According to the New York Post, Lee was booked with felony assault for the crime. As of now, it’s not clear if Chappelle has pressed charges.

LAPD spokesperson Officer Lizeth Lomeli gave an update on the situation saying, “A famous comedian was performing at the Hollywood Bowl. He had finished his act and as he was exiting the stage, a male who was part of the audience jumped on the stage and [tackled] this celebrity to the ground.”

Chappelle was left relatively unharmed as members of his security team as well as Jamie Foxx and Busta Rhymes came to the comedian’s defense.

Surprisingly, fellow comedian Chris Rock happened to be hanging out at the show and was present when the attack took place. After Lee was removed from the stage, Rock asked, “Was that Will Smith?

The crowd went wild as Rock referenced the now-infamous Oscars slap that he received from Smith on March 27.

Since the crazed attack that included a prop gun with a knife attached happened, Twitter has been talking nonstop about the incident.

Most users seemed to agree that comedians have become a target in recent months.

“Someone tried to Will Smith Dave Chappelle. Stop attacking people at their workplace and you won’t end up looking like a pretzel,” one user added.

Take a look at some of the reactions as well as fan interpretations of what Lee left the venue looking like.

 

 

Dave Chappelle

