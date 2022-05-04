Dave Chappelle had an eventful evening after being attacked while on stage at the Hollywood Bowl last night (May 3).

As previously reported by REVOLT, the comedian was performing in Los Angeles for the “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival” show when someone from the crowd rushed the stage, body slamming Chappelle.

The attacker has been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee. The announcement was made today (May 4). According to the New York Post, Lee was booked with felony assault for the crime. As of now, it’s not clear if Chappelle has pressed charges.

LAPD spokesperson Officer Lizeth Lomeli gave an update on the situation saying, “A famous comedian was performing at the Hollywood Bowl. He had finished his act and as he was exiting the stage, a male who was part of the audience jumped on the stage and [tackled] this celebrity to the ground.”

Chappelle was left relatively unharmed as members of his security team as well as Jamie Foxx and Busta Rhymes came to the comedian’s defense.

Surprisingly, fellow comedian Chris Rock happened to be hanging out at the show and was present when the attack took place. After Lee was removed from the stage, Rock asked, “Was that Will Smith?”

The crowd went wild as Rock referenced the now-infamous Oscars slap that he received from Smith on March 27.

Since the crazed attack that included a prop gun with a knife attached happened, Twitter has been talking nonstop about the incident.

Most users seemed to agree that comedians have become a target in recent months.

“Someone tried to Will Smith Dave Chappelle. Stop attacking people at their workplace and you won’t end up looking like a pretzel,” one user added.

Take a look at some of the reactions as well as fan interpretations of what Lee left the venue looking like.

Dave Chappelle had that nigga backstage like: pic.twitter.com/LDLOYMGN96 — jeremy🕊🖤✨ (@damnitjeremyy) May 4, 2022

Imagine attacking Dave Chappelle and running backstage only to find Busta Rhymes pic.twitter.com/6iSlQcDN4U — Meowrjuana (@KngTulip) May 4, 2022

This how they did the dude that attacked Dave Chappelle pic.twitter.com/X50xloUi5I — Luigi Stromboli (@J_Squit) May 4, 2022

Someone tried to Will Smith Dave Chappelle. Stop attacking people at their workplace and you won't end up looking like a pretzel. https://t.co/dvlFBPPw1e — PTM (@PTOTHEMCD) May 4, 2022

Between Mike Tyson kicking the shit out of an obnoxious airplane passenger and Dave Chappelle sending someone to the hospital, I'm really digging this new trend of celebrities reminding people exactly who the hell they are dealing with. — Paul J. Spetrini (@PaulSpetrini) May 4, 2022

Dis how Dave Chappelle and his security was whooping buddy: pic.twitter.com/9kM7hy5SoS — Mark🃏 (@iBeen__Fly) May 4, 2022

Nobody: The guy that bum rushed Dave Chappelle: pic.twitter.com/uvImQ0tkQp — ₮Ø₦ɆⱤ (@tonerrr_) May 4, 2022

Some days you fuck around. Some days you find out. Isiah Lee found out. pic.twitter.com/LZ2KloRl0H — Louder with Crowder Dot Com (@LWCnewswire) May 4, 2022

Some dude tackled Dave Chappelle on stage and that dude got stomped out forthwith. They took his arm off and put it back on backwards. That’s what he get. This attacking people on stage aint gon fly. — Tony Baker (@TonyBakercomedy) May 4, 2022

Dave Chappelle and his security beating dude legs back stage pic.twitter.com/JEebSAq5V3 — Brock Landers 💨 (@theMEZ9) May 4, 2022

If you attack @DaveChappelle on stage at the Hollywood bowl his people will bring you back stage and whoop your ass. And then Dave himself will come back and stomp you personally. That shit was crazy. #DaveChappelle #hollywoodbowl pic.twitter.com/b1pLQj14Xn — Johnny (@JonnyLaVallee) May 4, 2022

We can all thank Will Smith for setting the example that led to Dave Chappelle getting assaulted on stage last night. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 4, 2022

This is why you don't try to attack Dave Chappelle.pic.twitter.com/31sRlZNbqp — 𝔉𝔞𝔠𝔞𝔡𝔢 𝔓𝔞𝔯𝔞𝔡𝔢 (@teelteen) May 4, 2022