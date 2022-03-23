By Jon Powell
This morning, Bow Wow decided to hold a Q&A session to allow his fans whatever they wanted to know. What immediately became surprising is his response to one question in particular, which was simply in regards to what the hip hop veteran felt might’ve been his favorite project to work on:

“Dont care for any of my albums. Dont have a fav song. Really dont care about em like yall do.”

As expected, the Twitterverse decided to dig deeper to see why he doesn’t seem to care for his iconic discography, and the Ohio emcee doubled down — he even gave his take on a certain song that he showed importance too because his longtime mentor Jermaine Dupri wasn’t involved with the release:

“Ima flirt. Because it was w out jd. And it went number one w out jd. And i wrote it w out jd. My whole career i had to over prove to folks im not to be played w. It was like kobe winning w out shaq. Even jd told me “if u think u can do it w out me THEN DO IT” welp i did…”

As far as official albums are concerned, it’s been 13 years since Bow Wow dropped off his sixth studio LP New Jack City II, which contained 11 songs and a wealth of features from Nelly, Ron Browz, T.I., Johntá Austin, Dondria, T-Pain, Trey Songz, Swizz Beatz, and Dupri, who also handled the majority of the production on the full-length release. Since then, the child star-turned-formidable talent released a series of his Greenlight mixtape series, along with a notable Cash Money drop titled I’m Better Than You in 2011. In addition to noted feature appearances, Bow Wow also liberated loose cuts in that same time frame (including “Ain’t Thinkin’ ‘Bout You” with Chris Brown, “Sweat” with Lil Wayne, and “Met On Collins (DM)”).

Check out some of Bow Wow‘s tweets — as well as some of the more shocked responses — below.

