Bow Wow wants to create a full-circle moment when he releases his last album. While speaking to a fan on Twitter, he revealed his plans to end his career where it first started: Death Row Records.

Asked when he and Snoop Dogg would collaborate, he responded, “Spoke to Snoop last week. Very soon. My plan is to put my final album on Death Row and close my music career out where it began.”

“I’m tryna do the D[wayne] Wade and come home and close it out,” Bow concluded.

Bow Wow announced his retirement from the rap game more than five years ago and has since been working on his final album. While speaking to Hot 97’s “Ebro In The Morning” last year, he teased fans with some details about the forthcoming project. The LP, he revealed, would be called Before 30 — a nod to the accomplishments made before he turned 30 years old.

“I’mma give it to ‘em one time,” he said, “and the album is called Before 30 because everything that I’ve accomplished, I’ve seen it before 30.”

Bow Wow’s desire to end his career with Snoop and Death Row is fitting for several reasons. After he impressed the Tha Doggfather emcee with an impromptu performance during the 1993 “Chronic” tour, Snoop gave him his nickname and invited him to do some skits on his debut album Doggystyle.

Death Row’s newest CEO will also be narrating the project and is a large part of why Bow is even getting it done. “Snoop told me no way you can retire before me,” the Roll Bounce actor once penned on Twitter. “You owe us one more. Speak on all the real shit that we wanna know you been going through. Put it song and watch it flourish. – nuff said unc! #lastone.”

