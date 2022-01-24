Bow Wow became a trending topic on Twitter after someone asked whether or not people could name three of his songs.

On Sunday night (Jan. 23), Twitter user @mellyVswizik kicked it all off by writing, “Imagine a nigga puts a gun to your head and tells you to name 3 Bow Wow songs.” The tweet, which has been retweeted over 3,000 times, caused an uproar as people named several of Bow’s top hits and defended his influence on the culture.

“‘Like You,’ ‘Shorty Like Mine,’ ‘Bow Wow (What’s My Name),’ ‘Fresh Azimiz,’ ‘Bounce With Me,’ ‘Basketball,’ ‘Let Me Hold You,’ ‘Outta My System,'” tweeted @KirkWrites79.

Like You

Shorty Like Mine

Bow Wow (What’s My Name)

Fresh Azimiz

Bounce With Me

Basketball

Let Me Hold You

Outta My System https://t.co/WFeAyDanmk pic.twitter.com/fE6il2Q89d — MoneybaggHo (@KirkWrites79) January 24, 2022

Social media user @kingkulture21 wrote, “Niggas that tweet shit like this was born in 2007. Bow Wow maybe a meme to y’all, but we ain’t boutta act like he ain’t have hits. I’m laughing at the jokes in the comment section, but damn cut the man some slack lmao.”

Niggas that tweet shit like this were born in 2007 🤣 Bow Wow maybe a meme to y’all but we ain’t boutta act like he ain’t have hits. I’m laughing at the jokes in the comment section, but damn cut the man some slack lmao https://t.co/CGj77SOf6y — All The Vibez (@kingkulture21) January 24, 2022

“Not even a Bow Wow fan and I can fully acknowledge boul had a legendary run during the 106th and Park period,” tweeted @MrTeddyferro. “Why front on him? We only do this shit in hip hop. These rock acts be living off one song for 40 plus years and the genre stay hype for them.”

Not even a Bow wow fan and I can fully acknowledge boul had a legendary run during the 106th and Park period. Why front on him? We only do this shit in hiphop. These rock acts be living off one song for 40 plus years and the genre stay hype for them😂 — 𝕎𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕕𝕣𝕚𝕤 𝕋. 𝔼𝕝𝕓𝕒 (@MrTeddyferro) January 24, 2022

Twitter user @DreWay918 wrote, “Niggas really be forgetting Bow Wow had an entire generation in a chokehold early in his career repeat after me: ‘Bow Wow is an ICON!!'”

Niggas really be forgetting Bow Wow had an entire generation in a chokehold early in his career 🤷🏿‍♂️ repeat after me: “Bow Wow is an ICON!!” 💯💯💯💯 https://t.co/Xn2d0Gx7pa — Broadway🦍 (@DreWay918) January 24, 2022

“‘Marco Polo,’ Probably the whole Face Off album, ‘Basketball,’ ‘Ain’t Thinking About You,’ ‘Bow Wow,’ ‘Fresh AZ I’m Iz,'” tweeted @amarilov3u. “I’m trying to figure out where tf yall were in the early 2000. Stop playing with Shad’s name.”

Marci Polo

Probably the whole Face Off Album

Basketball

Ain't thinking about you

Bow wow

Fresh AZ I'm Iz I'm trying to figure out where tf yall were in the early 2000 Stop playing with Shad's name — Tia (@amarilov3u) January 24, 2022

On Monday (Jan. 24), the Ohio native got wind of the viral tweet and took to Twitter to send a message to his fans. “Damn I’m only 34 and y’all can’t name 3 of my songs,” he tweeted. “I’m bout to start telling ppl I’m 56.”

Damn I’m only 34 and y’all can’t name 3 of my songs 🤦🏽‍♂️ I’m bout to start telling ppl I’m 56 😂 — Bow Wow (@smoss) January 24, 2022

Can you name three Bow Wow songs? Take a look at more Twitter reactions below.

Shad Moss is a lotta things, but hit-less is not one. https://t.co/2x5ZXRLSk6 — Kellyn (@kellyndyann) January 24, 2022

i could name so many bow wow songs the nigga gon give me the gun to put to his head https://t.co/2JHs3yBs4N — International Matt (@mattmcGhee) January 24, 2022

Nigga put a gun to my head and tell me to name 3 bow wow songs ima rap 7 of them fully https://t.co/cEm0cMNBzt — Rico (@RicoBanned) January 24, 2022

Imagine not knowing 3 Bow Wow songs, nigga had the 2000’s in a chokehold https://t.co/dib37tczTS — Stefan Urquelle (@CROWSHOW) January 24, 2022