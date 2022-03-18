If there’s one thing you can bet on, it’s Bow Wow’s loyalty to Snoop Dogg. The two have been cool since the Death Row CEO gave him the life-changing opportunity to hop on a concert stage back in the day and have stood the test of over two decades. To this day, Snoop remains a monumental figure in Bow’s life and career, one the Ohio native is extremely grateful for.

While opening up about the current status of his relationship with Snoop, the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star declared he “would never turn my back on” the West Coast legend.

“I just spoke to Dogg, two days ago on my birthday (March 9)” Bow Wow told HipHopDX. “I was at dinner and he FaceTimed me. As he was giving me my birthday gift, he was telling me, ‘We about to do something big. I ain’t going into it right now, now ain’t the time, but we about to go ahead and do something crazy together.’ But yeah man, Snoop, I call the Dogg all the time. He’s somebody who’s responsible for my career, somebody who I would never turn my back on. Whatever he needs, he knows he can get it from me and vice versa, you know what I mean? I love him. That’s my guy. We talk all the time. All the time.”

Though Bow Wow didn’t disclose all topics of their conversation, it’s no surprise that his final album was a talking point. He previously revealed that Snoop motivated him to complete the forthcoming album and has now revealed that he may even executive produce the LP as well.

“There’s a documentary coming with the album ’cause my last album’s going to be the soundtrack for the documentary,” Bow told HipHopDX. “That’s kind of what me and Snoop was talking about. It helps to get that chance to come back home and bring it in full circle. He wants to do my project. He wants to be a part of it. He wants to produce with me.”

“He’s like, ‘You gotta come home. Everything in life is full circle, right? So you might as well end it at home where you started.’ I never got that opportunity,” he went on. “It’s time to reel it back in our own and get back on this swing. We gotta do what we got to do. I’m excited. It’s going to be an exciting year.”

As reported by REVOLT, his hope is that he will be able to release the project on Death Row Records, which Snoop recently acquired.

“My plan is to put my final album on Death Row and close my music career out where it began,” he said. “I’m tryna do the D[wayne] Wade and come home and close it out.”