As previously reported by REVOLT, last night (May 3), Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage in front of a live crowd at the Hollywood Bowl. But what may have stolen the show was Chris Rock being present for a punchline about the incident.

With flawless comedic timing, Rock appeared asking, “Was that Will Smith?” after Chappelle was assaulted on stage.

On March 27, Rock was on the receiving end of a surprising slap issued by Smith at the 2022 Oscars after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Since the incident, Rock has not said much. Many assume the comedian is opting to wait for a big payout to discuss the ordeal in a comedy special.

No motive has been given on why Chappelle’s attack took place. In recent months, Chappelle has faced backlash for comments about the LGBTQ community — with some Netflix employees even staging a walkout as the streaming giant continued to air his jokes.

Chappelle seemed unphased by both situations and mentioned to his audience that his attacker may have been a “trans man.”

Rock, if anybody, understands the heat that can come from unwanted jokes.

After being struck at the Oscars, a stunned Rock did not engage in further physical activity. In fact, Smith casually walked back to his seat.

In Chappelle’s situation, his attacker left the Hollywood Bowl on a stretcher with one arm appearing to be completely warped and disfigured.

Fans online were quick to make the distinction.

“Dave Chappelle ain’t Chris Rock man will literally tear you apart,” one Twitter user said.

It’s unclear whether or not Chappelle is the one who caused the damage to his attacker, as there’s video showing a group of people pummeling the guy backstage. Jamie Foxx and Busta Rhymes are said to have joined in on the beat down as well.

The man was taken into police custody after being brought to an ambulance, according to LAPD.

