By Angel Saunders
  /  04.29.2022

Future’s new album I Never Liked You is out today (April 29) and with a title like that, of course, Black Twitter is thoroughly entertained.

As we head into the weekend with new music, fans are here to remind us that “It’s Future Friday My Nigga.”

The album cover features the Atlanta rapper appearing rather unbothered, asleep in the back of a luxury vehicle wearing an eye mask crafted from the same material as his tailored suit.

Plenty of summer anthems are expected to be on the “Low Life” rapper’s ninth studio album. This has fans presenting very clear warnings.

“Future drops Friday which means no man will be loyal this summer focus on yourself Fr,” one Twitter user said.

While some are giving fellow fans a heads up, others are letting us know how Future Friday will be shaping up their weekend plans.

“Good weather, Friday, bills paid, haircut & future just dropped. The only right place to be is the streets,” a fan who had their priorities together announced.

I Never Liked You features tracks like “We Jus Wanna Get High” and “Voodoo” with Kodak Black. Future’s collab with Kanye West, “Keep It Burnin,” had fans excited as well when the video dropped today. Future began teasing it on his Instagram Stories yesterday.

Before his album’s release, Future spent some time with GQ magazine to let us know what we can expect this time around. “I’m putting myself out there. Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe … I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me,” he teased.

As fans continue to plot out their weekend with the new music now that “the misogyny messiah has returned,” one person tweeted that she and her friends were already getting a bottle at 9 a.m. because “It’s future Friday!!!”

Here’s a look at what Black Twitter is saying about the unofficial holiday and I Never Liked You.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Future

Trending
Interest

6 of “Bet on Black” contestant Ashley Bella’s favorite Black-owned products

REVOLT caught up with socially conscious art studio owner Ashley Bella to discuss her favorite ...
By Gina Fleites
  /  04.27.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Rowdy Rebel | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 3)

Rowdy Rebel and the Shhh Gang shoot it out with King Combs and the CYN ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.18.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
View More