Future’s new album I Never Liked You is out today (April 29) and with a title like that, of course, Black Twitter is thoroughly entertained.

As we head into the weekend with new music, fans are here to remind us that “It’s Future Friday My Nigga.”

The album cover features the Atlanta rapper appearing rather unbothered, asleep in the back of a luxury vehicle wearing an eye mask crafted from the same material as his tailored suit.

Plenty of summer anthems are expected to be on the “Low Life” rapper’s ninth studio album. This has fans presenting very clear warnings.

“Future drops Friday which means no man will be loyal this summer focus on yourself Fr,” one Twitter user said.

While some are giving fellow fans a heads up, others are letting us know how Future Friday will be shaping up their weekend plans.

“Good weather, Friday, bills paid, haircut & future just dropped. The only right place to be is the streets,” a fan who had their priorities together announced.

I Never Liked You features tracks like “We Jus Wanna Get High” and “Voodoo” with Kodak Black. Future’s collab with Kanye West, “Keep It Burnin,” had fans excited as well when the video dropped today. Future began teasing it on his Instagram Stories yesterday.

Before his album’s release, Future spent some time with GQ magazine to let us know what we can expect this time around. “I’m putting myself out there. Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe … I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me,” he teased.

As fans continue to plot out their weekend with the new music now that “the misogyny messiah has returned,” one person tweeted that she and her friends were already getting a bottle at 9 a.m. because “It’s future Friday!!!”

Here’s a look at what Black Twitter is saying about the unofficial holiday and I Never Liked You.

Future Friday should be a National Holiday 😈🦅🧙🏿‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CqyZhkCS7M — Braxton B. 🦁 (@ThatNigga_Rab6) April 29, 2022

Future drops Friday which means no man will be loyal this summer focus on yourself Fr — Bianka 🤍 (@LittleBianka) April 27, 2022

HAPPY FUTURE FRIDAY, THE MISOGYNY MESSIAH HAS RETURNED pic.twitter.com/2vWkxAkvQs — AB 🥷 (@SaiyanSarai) April 29, 2022

new future album on a Friday y’all in trouble this weekend — nole (@nonomegs) April 29, 2022

If anyone got a crush on me let me know before Friday because as soon as that Future album drop, my strongest form of being toxic is coming out — Edgar (@LifeOfEdgar) April 25, 2022

New Future dropped, happy friday city boys 😎 — Kat (@koolkath) April 29, 2022

Friday and Future bitch it’s toxic this weekend — bangin (@trizzbangin) April 29, 2022

sorry I cant hear you, future is dropping friday pic.twitter.com/Bv1UNnsGFs — RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) April 27, 2022