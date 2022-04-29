Future has had one hell of a career and he is nowhere close to hanging up the towel. Not only has he already cemented himself as not only a legend, he is without a doubt one of the greatest artists to emerge from Atlanta. It has been two years since the release of his High Off Life album and fans have been itching for some new music from the Freeband Gang general. The time somewhat went by fast, but Future is known to not have his fans waiting for too long. The toxic king has reclaimed his throne and today (Apr 29), he returns with his ninth studio LP I Never Liked You and it couldn’t have dropped at a better time!

Future opened up about what fans can expect from his ninth album in an interview with GQ earlier this month, telling the magazine, “I’m putting myself out there. Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe…I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”

The artwork finds the rapper relaxed in the backseat of what appears to be a luxury vehicle, with an eye mask covering his eyes as he sleeps. He’s rocking an eggplant purple silk-like suit and some jewelry on his wrist and fingers. Fans have quickly taken to Future’s comment section in praise of what they see, while the album title is an early hit too.

Equipped with 16 records, Future tapped seven features: Young Thug, Gunna, Kanye West, Drake (featured twice), Tems, EST Gee, Kodak Black. With summer right around the corner, it is safe to say that I Never Liked You will take over. Check it out now!