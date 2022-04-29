Today, Future made a big return with his ninth studio LP I NEVER LIKED YOU, which contains 16 songs and additional features from Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems (by way of sample), EST Gee, Kodak Black, and Kanye West, the last of whom appears on the standout track “KEEP IT BURNIN.” Produced by West, DB, and ATL Jacob, “KEEP IT BURNIN” — which is said to be from West’s Donda 2 sessions — sees the two hip hop heavyweights delivering boastful bars about their high-end lifestyles:

“Cookin’ out the bowl, tryna scrape out the paint, one day I was high, had to pour the whole pint, woke up in the sky, same money from the bank, I’ll take it wrapped in plastic, accept anything, cut up the dark with the fetti, nine times, doped up today like I got ninety-nine lives, blood on my money, see the blood in my eyes, LaFerrari, bando, two at a time, every time I fuck, you gotta tell me it’s mine…”

Perhaps taking inspiration from Ye‘s most recent aesthetic, the accompanying clip sees Future and his collaborators in a dark room with a single spotlight. The video mixes from shots of a masked Ye and iced-out Future rapping in a circle surrounded by their crews to more zoomed out footage that shows more of the massive space that they exist in.

It was during a fairly recent “Drink Champs” episode when Kanye declared Future to be “the most influential artist of the past decade.” Future spoke on those comments during a recent interview with Elliott Wilson for GQ:

“I got here through music … I didn’t get here for having the best interviews. Other dudes in the world can have the best speech. They can do this in one take and it’d be perfect. I just found a way to make art with words. And through that, that’s just how I live.”

Press play on “KEEP IT BURNIN” below.