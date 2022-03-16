Last night, Lil Durk made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where he performed a live rendition of his hit single “AHHH HA.” He also brought out Future for their collaboration “Petty Too,” a DJ Young Pharaoh, IRoccOnTheBeat, and Zypitano-produced effort that — as the title suggest — sees the artists going tit-for-tat with women who try to play them:

“He got caught with a bitch I hit like twice, but I denied, I put my lil’ bitch on him, he thinking with his dick, so he gon’ slide, you can’t call me petty, me, I share my bitches with the guys, I got bitches who I fuck and they got names, but I can’t brag, I’m a heavy hitter, you wanna fly out your friend, you better be ready with her, bitches cool, they never put me on blast ’cause I’m not petty with them…”

Both “Petty Too” and “AHHH HA” are taken from Lil Durk‘s new album 7220, which contains 17 songs and (in addition to Future) collaborations alongside Morgan Wallen, Summer Walker, and Gunna. According to Hits Daily Double, 7220 is already looking to become Durk‘s first solo number one on the Billboard 200 with a projected 120,000 to 130,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. If so, the Chicago star would dethrone the soundtrack to the animated film Encanto, which held on to the top spot for an impressive eight weeks.

Last year, Lil Durk teamed up with Lil Baby for the joint LP The Voice of the Heroes, an 18-track body of work with assists from Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave. That project skyrocketed to number one on the aforementioned chart with 150,000 first-week units, eventually earning the duo a well-deserved Gold certification.

Press play on Lil Durk and Future‘s “Jimmy Fallon” performance below.