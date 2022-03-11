It goes without being said that Lil Durk is one of the hottest rappers in the game right now. The run he’s been on through recent years is immaculate and it is truly a beautiful thing to witness in real time. From his solo records to his features, Smurk has further solidified his legacy not only in the rap game but the city of Chicago. He’s been known to refer to himself as the “King Of Chicago” or the “Chicago Jay-Z.” Rightfully so, he has every right to feel this way and has the means to back up his claim. As the warm weather nears, Durk strategically stepped up to the plate to provide us with some new heat. Today (Mar. 11), the OTF general drops off his new LP 7220.

7220 the album at midnight. Drop your #cashapp and #lildurk and imma give away $7,220 in #Bitcoin 🥶💰 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) March 10, 2022

Fans have been highly anticipating Lil Durk‘s new album for some time now. All of the events leading to this release plays a pivotal part in its sound and sharpness. Yesterday (March 10) he was featured on Gillie and Wallo’s Million Dollars Worth Of Game podcast where he discussed how the album came about, his upbringing in Chicago, being the voice for the trenches, and much more. There have been a few viral clips circulating around the internet from his sit-down on the show — this certainly made everyone more hype for 7220‘s release.

The album is equipped with 17 records with only four features from the likes of Future, Gunna, Summer Walker and Morgan Wallen. As you can see, Durk wanted to tackle this album solo and head on — and we are here for it. He’s also giving fans a chance to win $7220 worth of Bitcoin and all they have to do is tweet their cash app name with #LilDurk.

