Lil Durk is against the shaming of celebrities with fake jewelry. Taking to his Instagram Story earlier this week, the “Broadway Girls” emcee attempted to redirect the criticism currently aimed at the jewelry-buying stars.

“Don’t blame the rapper or athletes nomo,” Durkio wrote. “Blame the jeweler for selling them that bogus ass shit.”

Durk’s message comes months after he offered some advice to those interested in buying authentic pieces.

“Stop buying all this jewelry without knowing what you doing. Alot of the shit fake and some is overpriced,” he penned at the time. He also advised that people “get 1 jeweler and stick to em” to avoid getting scammed. “I’m telling you y’all ass gone be pissed when the truth come out,” he added.

While Durk has attempted to help jewelry buyers with his cautionary messages, his frequent collaborator Lil Baby taught others as he experienced scamming in real-time. Last September, the Atlanta rapper called out a New York City-based jewelry retailer after they sold him a fake Patek Phillippe watch.

“Now @rafaelloandco y’all Kno better then to sell ME of all people a FAKE Or anything that could be called a FAKE!” he captioned a video of the bogus jewelry. “I stand on my name the same way y’all should! Ain’t no such thing as a mistake when that money involved ‍!! Don’t Fuccin Play Wit me Cause when I’m on that I’m on that #ansameforyoupussyassniggas #dontplaywitbaby.”

Rafaello and Co. later issued an apology, chalking their mistake up to lack of research.

“We do stand on our name just like he does,” they wrote in a statement. “That’s why today he got those four rings for free and his money back because we didn’t do our homework on the watch and we take full responsibility for that. But it didn’t happen intentionally and he knows that for a fact.”