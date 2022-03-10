Tonight (Mar. 11), Lil Durk will officially unleash his new 7220 project, which includes features from names like Future, Morgan Wallen, Summer Walker, and Gunna. The highly-anticipated album is named after his grandmother’s address because in the words of Durk himself: “I grew up in that house that made me the realist.”

He decided he wanted to drop off one more preview from the project to prep fans before 7220 makes landfall in full. Today (Mar. 10), Durk presents the fourth and final single titled “Golden Child.” On the track, he speaks on how he keeps it real and even name-drops Bryson Tiller:

I share clothes with killers (Let’s get it) who shot? I don’t remember (Yeah)/ That bitch off coke, remember? (Let’s get it), fuck hoes to Bryson Tiller (Yeah, yeah)/ Make freak hoes bite the pillow (Let’s get it) I cut coke for dealers (I cut coke)/ If he got more bodies than you, you can’t lil’ bro the n***a (Yeah)

You hustle bags to feed the plug, then why you poked the n***a? (Yeah) If you got power with that Tommy, you can ghost a n***a (Yeah)/ I fuck a bitch, her pussy dry, I might use lotion with her (Yeah)/

Prior to this, Durk shared other tracks like “AHHH HA” and “Broadway Girls ” featuring Morgan Wallen. Once released, 7220 will follow last year’s The Voice of the Heroes, Durk‘s joint effort alongside Lil Baby that contained additional collaborations alongside Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and Rod Wave. Before that chart-topping project, Durk liberated his Gold-certified album The Voice, which originally dropped in December of 2020 before receiving the deluxe treatment a month later.

Be sure to press play on the official “Golden Child” music video by Lil Durk down below and keep a look out for his 7220 album dropping tonight.