After setting a goal to be bigger than Drake, Lil Durk finally believes he’s accomplished the feat. While chopping it up Gillie Da Kid and Wallo on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, the “Broadway Girls” emcee made the bold claim after he was asked to give an update on his progress.

“Shit, to us, in this muthafucka, we bigger than [Drake], you know what I’m sayin’?” said Durk. When asked to back his answer, he said that his impact comes largely from his continued communication with everyday people in the trenches.

“We touch people; Drake at a rate where he can stay in the fucking house if he want to,” he explained. “I’m in this muthafucka, in the middle of the trenches with a million dollars doing a fucking interview. That’s why.”

While Durk claims he’s bigger than his “Laugh Now Cry Later” collaborator in the trenches, he praised him for his effect on the youth. “But nah, shout out to him. [Drake] touch the youth. That’s one thing about him. He touched us and got us hotter than what the fuck we was.”

Since taking rap seriously in 2011, Durk gradually acquired his fame on his own merit, but it’d be remiss not to mention the roles his features played. After appearing on Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” his feature price literally went up by more than 50%. Per his interview with Gillie and Wallo, he went from charging $40,000 to a cool $100,000. He later hopped on Drizzy’s “In the Bible,” which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Perhaps, however, his most successful collaboration thus far is his joint album with Lil Baby. After releasing the LP in 2021, The Voices of the Heroes went on to become Durk’s first release to top the Billboard 200 chart.

See the clip from Durk’s interview below.