This past weekend, Lil Durk liberated his seventh studio LP 7220, a 17-track body of work that saw additional appearances from Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen. Yesterday (Mar. 14), the Chicago star dropped off a new visual from 7220 for “Barbarian,” which sees Durk reminiscing about his old stomping grounds and past life in the streets:

“These niggas claim they witnessed murders until they see one stretched, I’m tryna go to war with murder, I ain’t tryna war with success, and we on 59th for murder, he put that shit on his back, man, I be hangin’ with them killers, they like Warzone, woke up with my arm swole, I’m sleepin’ with my watch on, booster bitches bring me all type of shit without the barcode, I wasn’t watchin’ ‘Dexter’s Laboratory,’ I was watchin’ ‘Narcos,’ late night ridin’ in the trenches, duckin’ potholes…”

Courtesy of his go-to director Jerry Production comes an accompanying clip that running through footage showcasing Durk‘s current life. Viewers can see shots of him in a packed arena, hanging with his kids, in different locations with his crew, and more — of course, Durk doesn’t waste the moment to show off his “trophies” of success, including jewelry, cash, and even a private jet.

7220 follows last year’s The Voice of the Heroes, a collaborative effort with Lil Baby that contained additional contributions from Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave across 18 songs. As expected, the project became Durk’s first number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 150,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Prior to that Gold-certified success, Durk released The Voice in 2020, a number two effort that saw a deluxe upgrade a month after its initial drop.

Press play on the video for the John Lam, Dmac, and PlutoBrazy-produced offering below.