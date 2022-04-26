Last week, Pusha T delivered his fourth studio LP It’s Almost Dry, which contains 12 tracks and additional contributions from Pharrell Williams, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Labrinth, (No) Malice, JAY-Z, Kanye West, and Kid Cudi — the last two of whom appeared together on the standout cut “Rock n Roll.” Unfortunately, Cudi soon took to social media to reveal that, despite giving Pusha the green light to release the song, he and Ye are anything but buddies at the present moment, much in part thanks to their respective connections to Kim Kardashian’s current beau Pete Davidson:

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye…”

In promotion of It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T did an interview with Vulture, where he opened up about the Ye-Cudi feud. Simply put, he’s not happy about the rift:

“It fucking sucks. You know Cudi is my fucking brother to the end. Just navigating these relationships, this brotherhood, the arguing … it gets public. It’s one thing for us to argue. We all argue — that’s not a problem. It gets out there, whether it’s Ye bickering first, or Cudi coming back with what he says. It’s super–fucked up.”

He also spoke on happier times between him and his fellow G.O.O.D. Music alum when “Rock n Roll” was being created:

“The day we made this record, everybody was so fucking happy. Ye’s chopping the Beyoncé sample. Cudi happens to come in that day. We see each other, and I hadn’t seen him in a while. He’s like, ‘I gotta get on a record. Are you crazy?’ Cudi did, like, three or four different references. Beyoncé cleared the sample. There was so much great energy around the making of that record.”

Read Pusha’s full feature in Vulture here.