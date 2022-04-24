Kid Cudi is getting fans excited again for his upcoming animated musical TV series “Entergalactic.”

On Sunday (April 24), Mr. Rager took to Twitter to give an update on the show.

“Entergalactic is gonna be something really fucking special,” he tweeted. “Minds will melt. This cast?? The MUSIC?? Listen. U heard it here first.”

“Remember this tweet,” he added.

According to Cudders, there will be more information released about the show in June. For now, not much is known about the show Cudi previously called the “greatest piece of art” he’s ever made.

In a series of tweets back in January, Cudi confirmed that the Netflix show will launch at the same time as the album which bears the same title.

“I am so sooo fuckin proud of this show,” he tweeted at the time. “U have no idea what ur in for. 3 years in the making.”

“The voice acting was the most fun…the music too but I’ve always wanted to do more voice acting and idk it was like another dream come true foreal,” he continued, after advising fans to watch the show first before consuming the album.

In September 2021, Cudi thanked a few people who were influential in bringing the project to fruition: “Wait til yall hear and see Entergalactic. U have no idea,” he tweeted. “I really wanna thank Kenya Barris, Mike Moon, Elizabeth Porter and the whole team for believing in my vision and helping bring it to life. Everything about this show is next level. Ull see.”

Netflix announced in 2019 that Ian Edelman would write and produce the adult animated TV show component of Cudi’s Entergalactic album.

Cudi is also an executive producer of the show alongside “black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Netflix stated that the series will feature songs from the forthcoming album, and will “follow a young man on his journey to discover love.”

Check out Cudi’s latest tweet on the “Entergalactic” project below: