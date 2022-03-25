On Apr. 8, moviegoers will head into theaters to check out Sonic The Hedgehog 2, the sequel to 2020’s Sonic The Hedgehog that will star James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, and more in a variety of both live action and voice roles. Today (Mar. 25), Kid Cudi provides the world with his contribution to the film’s soundtrack titled “Stars In The Sky,” a Splititupbenji, Take a Daytrip, and Dot Da Genius-produced bop that sees the Cleveland talent harmonizing about having the time of his life:

“The feelings runnin’ deep, ain’t no time for sleep, a second to unwind, head up in the sky, I follow to the beat, it’s just what my heart’s demandin’, friends and laughin’, hear me, dancing in the flow, yes, I feel it’s my time, watch me glow, livin’ in the dream lights, in the zone, yeah, this world is all mine, come see what you’ll find, right, goin’ for it, I’m out, I’m rollin’ til the stars in the sky, babe, I’m home, in the city…”

The accompanying clip for “Stars In The Sky” begins with Cudi creating the track in the studio as Sonic can be seen on the television behind him. After receiving a message, Cudi steps out and takes a ride on Dr. Robotnik‘s iconic Egg-O-Matic vehicle over the city. Things continue to jump between “real life” and animation, with Cudi doing his best to keep up with the speedy characters through some pretty cool nods to the actual video game.

Currently, Cudi is said to be working on his long-awaited eighth studio LP Entergalactic — a project that he’s spoken to his fans about on social media over the past couple of years:

“ENTERGALACTIC is the greatest piece of art Ive ever made … I am so sooo fuckin proud of this show. U have no idea what ur in for. 3 years in the making.”

Press play on “Stars In The Sky” below.