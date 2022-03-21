Kid Cudi is taking a step back from Instagram, and it’s for good reason. In his last few posts, for the time being, the Kids See Ghosts emcee announced that he was getting off of the social media platform to protect his mental health.

“I’m turnin’ off all comments on IG for all posts,” he tweeted on Saturday (March 19). “And I’m thinkin’ about gettin off IG all together, honestly. Think I’ma just keep my Twitter. And I’m only gonna do that cuz I have to. I really wanna get off all socials.”

He explained, “There’s a lot of love out there for me, which is why I got back on socials, but some of the shit I see, the trolls, I don’t need to see that shit. For my mental.” The behind-the-scenes movie footage he shared on his Instagram page that day, Cudi added, would be the final post he shared on his own. “So I think that pic is my last post. From here on out I’ma have my team make posts,” he disclosed. “I love y’all. This was fun. Until it wasn’t.”

Cudi, an advocate for mental health, has been credited as one of the first few emcees to open up conversations around mental illness in the hip hop industry. One of his first social media breaks was taken when he went to rehab to deal with his anxiety, depression, and suicidal urges. Since then, the rapper has continued to be vocal about his struggles. While making his announcement over the weekend, he ensured fans that he was okay and explained that the hiatus is solely to keep himself in great spirits.

“I’m not in a bad mood or in a fucked up place im actually very happy!!” wrote Cudi. “In order to maintain that, im steppin away.” He concluded, “I like being a mystery anyway.”

See Kid Cudi’s posts below.

