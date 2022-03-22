Kid Cudi is set to direct and star in his own Netflix movie, Teddy. The 38-year-old shared an announcement with fans on Tuesday (March 22) about the project, which has been several years in the making.

“This year im directing my first feature film Teddy at Netflix which I wrote and will also be starring [in],” Cudi wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “This is a story I started writing in 2013 because I always wanted to write my own movie, so I said fuck it and started doing it… The road has been long, from it being a tv show for years to finally being a film. So it means so fuckin much to finally be able to bring it to the screen next year…”

Teddy is billed as a comedy. However, Cudi said “it wouldn’t be me if I didn’t sprinkle some real shit in there,” adding that the film is “trippy,” “sad” and “fun.”

“If I could sum up what the movie is about in one sentence, id say this: It’s as if I took the song ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ and wrote a movie about it,” the rapper explained. “I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart.”

“I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has,” he added. “Im continuing my mission.”

Teddy is being co-produced by JAY-Z, as well as his The Harder They Fall colleagues Jeymes Samuel and James Lassiter; and Bron Studios and Cudi’s own Mad Solar.

The Cleveland, Ohio native is also set to work with Netflix for his animated series, “Entergalactic,” named after his forthcoming album. According to Cudi’s last update about the series, which was last May, the show is slated to arrive sometime this year.

See Cudi’s full post about Teddy on Instagram below.