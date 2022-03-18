JAY-Z and director Jeymes Samuel are back at it following their NAACP Image Award-winning film, The Harder They Fall. As Deadline reported on Thursday (March 17), the two are coming together to work on more content for Netflix, specifically the streaming platform’s iteration of the comic book series Irredeemable and its sequel Incorruptible.

According to the publication, Samuel will serve as director of the films, which are written by executive producer Kemp Powers. He will also produce alongside Hov, James Lassiter and Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from graphic novel publisher Boom! Studios.

Irredeemable will follow The Plutonian aka the world’s greatest hero as his overwhelming responsibilities lead him to become the greatest supervillain, while Incorruptible will chronicle rival Max Damage as he attempts to bring The Plutonian down and transform him back into a superhero, according to Netflix.

“When the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering everyone on Earth, the only person that can stop him is his former arch-nemesis, the super-powered villain Max Damage,” the synopsis reads. “Unwillingly thrust into the role of savior, Max must uncover the Plutonian’s mysterious past in order to discover how to bring him down. But can he discover what made the Plutonian go crazy before his own degenerative superpowers cause him to lose his mind?”

Expectations for the Netflix adaptions of the graphic novel series are likely at an all-time high considering the success of each comic book series. Per Deadline, Irredeemable sold over 1. 5 million copies through the course of its 37-issue run. As for Incorruptible, it ran for 30 isses and sold more than one million copies. Yet, Mark Waid, the creator of both series is excited to see the end result.

“Peter and I are thrilled to death that a writer and a director we both admire are bringing Irredeemable to life in a faithful and respectful way while inventing their own twists and turns,” he told the publication.“Their unique take on the comic makes it unlike any anti-hero story I’ve ever heard, and I love it.”