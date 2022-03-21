T.I. is making headway in his newfound career as a standup comic, growing his fanbase with each performance. This past weekend, he earned the approval of his latest fan Mike Tyson, who watched him take the stage at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood, California.

“My Patna @miketyson pulled up on me tonight @laughfactoryhw to check out my set,” T.I. wrote next to a photo of him and the Brooklyn boxer. “slide 2 I’m asking him if [Evander] Holyfield was all ears when he told him bout his new edibles. Maaaaan We kicked shit & [P]ushed [P] All night!!”

After years of excelling in hip hop, venturing into Hollywood and dabbling in other fields like fashion and real estate, T.I. made his way into the comedy scene. Fans first noticed him performing at a comedy club in January; he’s been gradually securing gigs ever since. Last month, he appeared as a special guest comedian in Shaquille O’Neal’s All-Star Comedy Jam. He’s now preparing to make the crowd laugh during his upcoming gig at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

As previously reported by REVOLT, T.I. was tapped to perform his comedy act during next month’s April Fools Comedy Jam hosted by Rip Michaels.

“I booked T.I. on the Wild ‘N Out tour to close out the show as a musical guest and I am super excited to be the first one to bring him to New York to perform as a comedian,” Michaels told AllHipHop. “I’ve been seeing the posts of his comedy performances in Atlanta and he did a good job at Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam in LA. I can’t wait to see him perform live at Barclays Center…and you know the BK audience don’t play.”

See T.I.’s post below.