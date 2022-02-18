Last month, the multifaceted icon NIGO shared his recent single “Arya.” The track, which boasts a feature from A$AP Rocky, was the first taste of an exciting forthcoming body of work. Today (Feb. 18), he continues his run by unveiling yet another high-profile collaboration, this time with Kid Cudi. On the freshly released “Want It Bad” song, the two fuse their energies together:

I want it bad, yeah no turnin’ back, yeah/ I want it bad, yeah, no turnin’ back, yeah/ I want it bad, I’m finally on the up and up/ Can not stop, can’t have enough, I want it bad/ This for you, come and get you some, see my work is never done, see? Uh-huh, come on in, let’s go

Life’s fast (Yes) with high hopes, story of a kid who was feelin’ low (Yeah)/ Turn the life of me, then we set the scene/ On my grind, I work hard, Lord hear me, won’t tell him it’s a new, no

NIGO announced a few weeks ago that he’s returning to wax with a new LP titled I Know NIGO, which — in addition to a Teriyaki Boyz reunion — will feature assists from Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Tyler, The Creator, and more. As Kenzo’s newest artistic director, he also used the fashion brand’s Autumn/Winter 2022 showcase during Paris Fashion Week to premiere many of the album’s songs.

In terms of what the Moon Man himself has been up to, Kid Cudi has been in a collaborative mood. He has delivered solid assists on tracks like “Just Look Up” by Ariana Grande and has also made headlines for his appearances on albums like Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Pop Smoke’s posthumous Faith album.

Be sure to press play on “Want It Bad” by NIGO featuring Kid Cudi down below and be sure to keep an eye out for I Know NIGO.