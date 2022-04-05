The “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper is continuing to get into his acting bag. Yesterday (April 4), Deadline reported that Kid Cudi would be joining the cast of Silent Night, an action-thriller movie.

Director John Woo, known for his work in Face/Off — which stars John Travolta and Nicolas Cage — has tapped Cudi to join his ensemble consisting of Harold Torres, Joel Kinnaman and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

The film tells the story of a father seeking justice for his son who he lost to gang violence on Christmas Eve. Cudi — whose real name is Scott Mescudi — will take on the role of Detective Dennis Vassel who is assigned to investigate the case.

The movie’s executive producer, Joe Gatta said, “Based on what we’ve seen from set so far, it’s clear that Scott has a presence and gravitas that is incredibly captivating. He is a powerful addition, and perfect complement, to this stellar cast.”

Cudi, who is a Grammy award-winning artist, has displayed his acting skills before in projects such as Bill & Ted Face the Music opposite Keanu Reeves, the TV series “Westworld” and the mega A-list Netflix film Don’t Look Up, which was released in December 2021. Cudi played the role of DJ Chello in the film where he dated pop princess Riley Bina, who was played by Ariana Grande. The film also starred Leonardo DeCaprio, Jennifer Lawerence and Timothée Chalamet to name a few.

The Ohio native also has an upcoming animated series, “Entergalactic,” which is based on his upcoming album of the same name.

According to reports from Collider, the Christmas action-thriller Silent Night will not have “a single word of dialogue.”

Producers for the film are listed as Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee (Thunder Road Films), Lori Tilkin (A Better Tomorrow Films) and Christian Mercuri (Capstone).

Silent Night is currently filming in Mexico City.