Last week, Pusha T unveiled his fourth studio LP It’s Almost Dry, which contains 12 tracks (mainly helmed by producer stalwarts Pharrell Williams and Kanye West) along with additional features from JAY-Z, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Labrinth, and Malice. Currently, the album sits atop Apple Music’s chart in various countries around the world — the critically acclaimed project is also projected to sell around 55K units during its first week of release.

Recently, Diddy joint the swath of supporters for It’s Almost Dry with a review of his own, which saw him proclaiming the album as “magnifique” while the standout cut “Just So You Remember” played in the background. In response, Pusha T took to Instagram to thank Diddy for his comments, while also opening up about the New York mogul’s influence on his music as a whole:

“Anytime I’ve ever had a lack of inspiration, I searched for you. When I throw my voice in the studio, mimicking BIG, and the writers/fans notice…what they don’t know is, it was you in 2015 showing me how to turn the corner in those verses to add magic to the song. You’ve always shared the codes with me. Whether approving my albums on the outdoor home speakers at the LA estate to driving the causeways on golf carts thru Miami Beach just listening to a mogul talk. I say all this to let you know, although [Pharrell Williams] and [Kanye West] executive produced [It’s Almost Dry], it is your DNA, your fingerprints, and your spirit all over this muthafucka!! Thank you for everything [Diddy]…”

It’s Almost Dry follows the 2018 release Daytona, which was release in the midst of a G.O.O.D. Music campaign that included Cudi, Nas, Teyana Taylor, and Ye himself. That project landed within the top three of the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 77,000 album equivalent units sold.

Check out Pusha‘s full tribute to Diddy below.