Pusha T is often praised for his impeccable coke references and overall lyrical genius, but like every rapper, parts of his artistry were developed after listening to his predecessors. His ability to peel back layers and expose some of his deepest truths, for example, comes from The LOX’s own Jadakiss.

“Jada has one of the most poignant verses I’ve ever heard,” he said, referring to Kiss’ verse on 1998’s “Chest 2 Chest (Freestyle).” “‘It’s a shame he could rhyme nigga love crime/Every late night he outside with the nine/You ain’t got chips, fuck the world/You got chips, you could fuck the next man’s girl/Sounds harsh but they been ripped apart my world.’

“When Jada spit that bar, that’s when I was like, ‘Wait a minute, you can be vulnerable in rap and be dope,'” he continued in his chat with Interview Magazine. “Because at that point everyone was such a superhero. Nobody ever lost. I’d never heard anyone admit defeat in rap.”

Since then, King Push and Kiss have both been featured on records, including Royce Da 5’9″‘s “Summer On Lock (2008),” The Alchemist’s “Lose Your Life (2009),” Diddy’s 2015 track “Everyday (Amor)” and “Good Man” from DJ Khaled’s 2017 project, Grateful. Their most recent collaboration came in 2020 when they teamed up for the single “Hunting Season.”

As fans know, Jadakiss is not the only New York emcee with whom Pusha T has a great rapport. He also works well with JAY-Z, who is featured on his new song, “Neck and Wrist.” The track, which dropped yesterday (April 6), has already received praise from fans and peers in the hip hop community. The single and the previously-released “Diet Coke” will be included in his forthcoming album, It’s Almost Dry, which still has no release date.