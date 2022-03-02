Jadakiss may be the king of Verzuz, but he is not enticed by the idea of a one-on-one battle against Jim Jones. In an interview that went under the radar, he told Shade45’s Superstar Jay that he ignored the invitation from the Harlem rapper.

“I heard him say that, but I didn’t entertain it,” said Jada. “I don’t think Verzuz would entertain it. I don’t even think the people would want to see that.”

Jadakiss‘ response is in reference to Jones’ request for a solo Verzuz. While speaking to HipHopDX last month, the “State of the Union” emcee he’d make another appearance on the Verzuz stage only to go against the Yonkers native.

“I would want to have a Verzuz with Jada. Solo,” he said at the time. “He has to deal with me on my terms. He better be prepared. When it comes to a top three, I don’t really have a list. I just got real smoke with Jada.”

“I don’t like how [Jadakiss] did that! ” Jim added when reflecting on Kiss’ outstanding performance during The Lox and Dipset Verzuz. “I want total smoke with him. Anybody else is welcome, and if the setting is New York, I feel like I can hang with whoever. I got some New York shit, the city. I got that.”

As fans know, Jada and Jim indirectly battled each other as their respective groups went head-to-head in a Verzuz over the summer. While many deemed Dipset the losers of the competition, Jones was proud to be part of an iconic moment in hip hop history.

“We got on stage with niggas we respect and have known for 20 years,” he continued. “It was a dope event overall and it’s something I don’t think the city will ever get to witness [again].”

See Jadakiss’ interview with Superstar Jay below.