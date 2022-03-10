Royce da 5’9″ is weighing in after The Game claimed to be a better rapper than Eminem. The Detroit native and frequent Em collaborator gave Game his props when discussing the debate on Instagram Live.

“I don’t think I remember a time when Game ain’t been top-tier with the raps,” Royce said, also calling him a “legend.”

However, Royce said that trying to “out-rap” Eminem is always going to be a challenge.

“Game is a monster… he’ll just have his hands full,” Royce explained. “Em is a hard dude to out-rap. Nine times out of 10, you’ll be sending him your verse, or when he gets your verse and listens to your verse, he gonna aim to out-rap you. He probably ain’t get out-rapped ever, no matter what the scenario. That competitive edge is always there.”

Producer Mike Zombie, who has been working with Game on his upcoming album, also joined the Live and said he thinks the Compton rap star would put up a good fight against Eminem bar-for-bar.

As reported by REVOLT, Game proclaimed himself to be a better rapper than Eminem during his “Drink Champs” interview. He later doubled down on the claim in an Instagram post commenting on Em’s commercial success.

“All this talk I see on the net saying Eminem is better than me because he sold more records is like saying McDonald’s is better than Tam’s burgers, it’s FALSE !!!” he wrote. “They just put more money in McDonald’s & promoted the shit out the happy meal dangling toys in kids faces.”

“Translation for those of you who don’t know how major record companies do business: it’s a machine designed to work for the artists who PLAY NICE in Massa’s house,” his post continued. “I was TOO REAL, TOO UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK & cut the puppet strings early on in my career n decided to rebel.”

See a clip from Royce’s Instagram Live conversation about Game’s comments below.