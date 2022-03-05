A feud dating back nearly two decades, rap veterans 50 Cent and The Game no longer share a label home but the two may not have resolved the past amicably.

During an interview with “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, the emcee opened up about how fans claimed he fell off after his exit from 50 Cent’s G-Unit label, Dr. Dre, Kanye West and more, Rap-Up reports.

While the Compton rapper did give praise to 50 saying he was more “hands on” in his career, he also claimed he wasn’t properly credited for his efforts.

“50, when we [were] at it, he was saying, like, he wrote my album like I really couldn’t do this s**t by myself and that’s what really caused tension,” Game said.

He added, “[50] was a force of nature but I just want him to know, we equal.”

In the conversation, the East Coast lyricist told N.O.R.E, “It’s crazy that [Kanye West] did more for me in the last two weeks than [Dr.] Dre did for me my whole career.” Dre was instrumental in signing The Game to Aftermath Records.

The West and Game recently collaborated on the single “Eazy” paying homage to late Los Angeles rapper Eazy-E.

50, who has a history of responding to comments that include his name, took to Twitter saying, “Hun, what happen here?”

“Last time you did this with me, G-Unit clothing got put in a casket wit the entire group & you went into television. I like Power n shit….. leave it alone. I’m back outside !!! #Numinati,” The “Ace of Spades” lyricist responded in reference to the picture 50 posted.

Game also expressed his frustration after learning he was no longer a member of the G-Unit crew. “I’m kicked out the group,” he said. “Well, guess what, you don’t f*****g kick me out the group. I’m the G in G-Unit.”

Other topics discussed in the four-hour long show saw the entertainer give feedback on other topics such as not being a suitable choice to participate in this year’s Super Bowl halftime performance and more.