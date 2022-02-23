By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  02.23.2022

Snoop Dogg’s newly acquired Death Row Records may reportedly exclude some of the label’s biggest albums. According to a Billboard report, Tupac Shakur’s All Eyez On Me and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory albums are no “longer on the label” and have been since last month. Additionally, Dr. Dre‘s debut The Chronic is not part of the discography acquired by Snoop, but it may return to the record label early next year.

Per the publication, the deal between the “Beautiful” emcee and Blackstone’s MNRK Music Group has not yet been closed. Sources claim they are still negotiating specifics surrounding Death Row‘s catalog, which is currently still owned by Blackstone and MNRK. With the exclusion of the aforementioned projects, Snoop, who dropped three Death Row albums, is now the best-selling artist on the label’s roster.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Snoop announced the acquisition of his former record label days before his halftime performance at Super Bowl LVI. He expressed his appreciation for the opportunity and deemed it a “meaningful moment” in his life.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” he said in a statement. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.”

Since then, the “Bacc on Death Row” emcee has announced his plan to make some trailblazing moves with the label. “Death Row will be an NFT label. We will be putting out artists through the metaverse,” Snoop said in a previous Clubhouse conversation. “Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent [label] to be major, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse.”

