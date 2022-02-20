Dr. Dre and Eminem have top ten albums on this week’s Billboard 200 albums chart. No, it’s not an error from the early 2000s either.

The hip hop heavyweights both saw massive sales and streams since performing at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday (Feb. 13).

Billboard states that Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits and Dr. Dre’s Dr. Dre – 2001 albums both returned to the top 10.

Eminem’s Curtain Call album, which previously debuted at No. 1 on the charts in 2005, earned nearly 31,000 album-equivalent units, while Dr. Dre’s 2001 project earned 30,500 units.

Eminem’s album shot up from No. 126 on the Billboard chart to No. 8 this week, while Dre’s album rose from the No. 108 spot to No. 9.

What’s even more remarkable is the date the last time both albums were in the Billboard 200 top 10. Eminem’s Curtain Call returned to the top 10 for the first time since the March 11, 2006 chart, Billboard reports. And Dr. Dre’s 2001, which debuted and peaked at No. 2 back in December 1999, was last in the top 10 in May 2000.

Mary J. Blige’s new album Good Morning Gorgeous earned 25,809 album equivalent units according to MRC Data and Kendrick Lamar’s GOOD KiD M.A.A.D. City earned 19,986 units. His Damn album earned nearly 16,000 units.

REVOLT previously reported that the songs each artist performed during the halftime show also saw significant increases in streams via Spotify.

Dre’s hits “The Next Episode” and “Still D.R.E.” shot up 270 percent and 245 percent, respectively, after the performance. His overall streams also increased by a whopping 185 percent on the platform in the days following the Super Bowl.

Blige’s “No More Drama” rose 520 percent in Spotify streams and digital plays of Lamar’s 2015 anthem “Alright,” also soared 250 percent on the streaming platform.